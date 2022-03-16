How to Watch First Round Matchup: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers and Cyclones will square off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

LSU (22–12) has found itself embroiled in controversy in recent weeks but still managed to earn a No. 6 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Interim coach Kevin Nickelberry will lead the Tigers on the sidelines when they take on No. 11 Iowa State (20–12), which earned a spot in the bracket despite posting a losing record in conference play.

How to Watch the first-round matchup between No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

The first-round game between the Tigers and the Cyclones will take place in Milwaukee as a part of the Midwest region of the bracket.

LSU comes into March Madness on shaky footing after firing coach Will Wade just days after the school received a notice of allegations. Nickelberry will take over the Tigers temporarily as the program hopes to bounce back from a loss to Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

Iowa State enters the Big Dance after losing its last three games, in which the team scored 36, 68 and 41 points. The Cyclones went just 7–11 in a talented Big 12 conference and will need to score much better if they hope to pull off the first-round upset.

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate.

