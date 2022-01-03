LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots past LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) for the shot during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for LSU vs. Kentucky

The Tigers average 17.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Wildcats allow (60.5).

The Wildcats score an average of 83.9 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 55.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Darius Days, who scores 14.7 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.

Xavier Pinson leads LSU in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Pinson and Tari Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe sits atop the Wildcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.8 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.

Kentucky's assist leader is Sahvir Wheeler with 7.8 per game. He also records 10.3 points per game and tacks on 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kellan Grady is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Kentucky's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.5 per game.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Georgia Tech W 69-53 Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State W 89-49 Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech W 66-57 Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb W 95-60 Home 12/29/2021 Auburn L 70-55 Away 1/4/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/8/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/12/2022 Florida - Away 1/15/2022 Arkansas - Home 1/19/2022 Alabama - Away 1/22/2022 Tennessee - Away

Kentucky Schedule