LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots past LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) for the shot during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Kentucky

    • The Tigers average 17.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Wildcats allow (60.5).
    • The Wildcats score an average of 83.9 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 55.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Darius Days, who scores 14.7 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.
    • Xavier Pinson leads LSU in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Pinson and Tari Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Oscar Tshiebwe sits atop the Wildcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.8 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.
    • Kentucky's assist leader is Sahvir Wheeler with 7.8 per game. He also records 10.3 points per game and tacks on 2.5 rebounds per game.
    • Kellan Grady is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Kentucky's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.5 per game.

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 69-53

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 89-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 66-57

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 95-60

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Auburn

    L 70-55

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 66-62

    Away

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    W 98-69

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 95-60

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Missouri

    W 83-56

    Home

    12/31/2021

    High Point

    W 92-48

    Home

    1/4/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Kentucky at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
