LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Kentucky
- The Tigers average 17.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Wildcats allow (60.5).
- The Wildcats score an average of 83.9 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 55.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Darius Days, who scores 14.7 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.
- Xavier Pinson leads LSU in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Pinson and Tari Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe sits atop the Wildcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.8 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.
- Kentucky's assist leader is Sahvir Wheeler with 7.8 per game. He also records 10.3 points per game and tacks on 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Kellan Grady is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Kentucky's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.5 per game.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
W 69-53
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
W 89-49
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 66-57
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
L 70-55
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/22/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Notre Dame
L 66-62
Away
12/18/2021
North Carolina
W 98-69
Home
12/22/2021
Western Kentucky
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Missouri
W 83-56
Home
12/31/2021
High Point
W 92-48
Home
1/4/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
-
Away