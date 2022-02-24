How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC) will host the LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) after winning 17 straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-7.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. LSU
- The Wildcats record 19.0 more points per game (80.9) than the Tigers allow (61.9).
- The Tigers average 7.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Wildcats allow (65.3).
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 16.4 points per game and 15.2 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.1 assists.
- Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Sahvir Wheeler leads his squad in assists per game (7.1), and also registers 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 11.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Kellan Grady posts 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (16.9 points per game), and produces 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Darius Days paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.8 per game), and produces 13.3 points and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Eric Gaines is averaging 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Brandon Murray is posting 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Xavier Pinson is the Tigers' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he produces 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.
How To Watch
February
23
2022
LSU at Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
