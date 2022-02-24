How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC) will host the LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) after winning 17 straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -7.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. LSU

The Wildcats record 19.0 more points per game (80.9) than the Tigers allow (61.9).

The Tigers average 7.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Wildcats allow (65.3).

The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 16.4 points per game and 15.2 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.1 assists.

Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Sahvir Wheeler leads his squad in assists per game (7.1), and also registers 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 11.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Kellan Grady posts 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

