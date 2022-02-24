Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC) will host the LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) after winning 17 straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

Kentucky vs LSU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kentucky

-7.5

142.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. LSU

  • The Wildcats record 19.0 more points per game (80.9) than the Tigers allow (61.9).
  • The Tigers average 7.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Wildcats allow (65.3).
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 16.4 points per game and 15.2 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.1 assists.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Sahvir Wheeler leads his squad in assists per game (7.1), and also registers 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 11.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Kellan Grady posts 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (16.9 points per game), and produces 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Darius Days paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.8 per game), and produces 13.3 points and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Eric Gaines is averaging 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Brandon Murray is posting 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Xavier Pinson is the Tigers' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he produces 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

LSU at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17724323
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17722749
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17731297
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17710098
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at UCF in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy