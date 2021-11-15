Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch LSU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liberty Flames guard Darius McGhee (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The LSU Tigers (0-0) face the Liberty Flames (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Liberty

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Liberty

    • Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 21.8 more points than the Flames allowed (60.0).
    • The Flames put up an average of 74.4 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers allowed.
    • The Tigers made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.0 percentage points higher than the Flames allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
    • The Flames shot 48.8% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 41.9% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Cameron Thomas put up 23.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Darius Days pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game, while Ja'vonte Smart averaged 3.9 assists per contest.
    • Smart made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Smart and Trendon Watford were defensive standouts last season, with Smart averaging 1.3 steals per game and Watford collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Blake Preston grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while Chris Parker notched 3.4 assists per contest.
    • McGhee knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
    • McGhee and Shiloh Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with McGhee averaging 0.8 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 101-39

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Texas State

    W 84-59

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    Liberty Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Regent

    W 85-24

    Home

    11/15/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Iona

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

