How to Watch LSU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (0-0) face the Liberty Flames (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Liberty
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 21.8 more points than the Flames allowed (60.0).
- The Flames put up an average of 74.4 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers allowed.
- The Tigers made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.0 percentage points higher than the Flames allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Flames shot 48.8% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 41.9% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas put up 23.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Darius Days pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game, while Ja'vonte Smart averaged 3.9 assists per contest.
- Smart made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Smart and Trendon Watford were defensive standouts last season, with Smart averaging 1.3 steals per game and Watford collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Blake Preston grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while Chris Parker notched 3.4 assists per contest.
- McGhee knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- McGhee and Shiloh Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with McGhee averaging 0.8 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UL Monroe
W 101-39
Home
11/12/2021
Texas State
W 84-59
Home
11/15/2021
Liberty
-
Home
11/18/2021
McNeese
-
Home
11/22/2021
Belmont
-
Home
11/26/2021
Penn State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Ohio
-
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Regent
W 85-24
Home
11/15/2021
LSU
-
Away
11/19/2021
Iona
-
Away
11/20/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
11/23/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/2/2021
Missouri
-
Home
