    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots a jump shot against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lipscomb Bisons (6-7) will visit the No. 17 LSU Tigers (11-0) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Lipscomb

    • The Tigers average 78.2 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bisons give up.
    • The Bisons' 76.7 points per game are 23.2 more points than the 53.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bisons allow to opponents.
    • The Bisons' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (33.4%).

    LSU Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
    • Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Pinson is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Lipscomb Players to Watch

    • The Bisons' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jacob Ognacevic with 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
    • KJ Johnson records more assists than any other Lipscomb teammate with 3.8 per game. He also scores 6.9 points and grabs 1.5 rebounds per game.
    • Greg Jones is the top shooter from deep for the Bisons, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Lipscomb's leader in steals is Will Pruitt (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 75-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    W 66-51

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 69-53

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 89-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 66-57

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    Lipscomb Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 85-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Miami

    L 76-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee State

    L 73-65

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Florida State

    L 97-60

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee Wesleyan

    W 98-64

    Home

    12/22/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Lipscomb at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

