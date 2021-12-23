Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots a jump shot against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Lipscomb Bisons (6-7) will visit the No. 17 LSU Tigers (11-0) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for LSU vs. Lipscomb

The Tigers average 78.2 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bisons give up.

The Bisons' 76.7 points per game are 23.2 more points than the 53.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bisons allow to opponents.

The Bisons' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (33.4%).

LSU Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Pinson is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

The Bisons' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jacob Ognacevic with 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

KJ Johnson records more assists than any other Lipscomb teammate with 3.8 per game. He also scores 6.9 points and grabs 1.5 rebounds per game.

Greg Jones is the top shooter from deep for the Bisons, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Lipscomb's leader in steals is Will Pruitt (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Wake Forest W 75-61 Away 12/1/2021 Ohio W 66-51 Home 12/11/2021 Georgia Tech W 69-53 Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State W 89-49 Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech W 66-57 Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/29/2021 Auburn - Away 1/4/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/8/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/12/2022 Florida - Away 1/15/2022 Arkansas - Home

