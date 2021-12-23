How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-7) will visit the No. 17 LSU Tigers (11-0) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for LSU vs. Lipscomb
- The Tigers average 78.2 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bisons give up.
- The Bisons' 76.7 points per game are 23.2 more points than the 53.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bisons allow to opponents.
- The Bisons' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (33.4%).
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Pinson is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- The Bisons' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jacob Ognacevic with 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- KJ Johnson records more assists than any other Lipscomb teammate with 3.8 per game. He also scores 6.9 points and grabs 1.5 rebounds per game.
- Greg Jones is the top shooter from deep for the Bisons, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Lipscomb's leader in steals is Will Pruitt (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
W 75-61
Away
12/1/2021
Ohio
W 66-51
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
W 69-53
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
W 89-49
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 66-57
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Chattanooga
L 85-64
Home
12/8/2021
Miami
L 76-59
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee State
L 73-65
Home
12/15/2021
Florida State
L 97-60
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee Wesleyan
W 98-64
Home
12/22/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/30/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
1/4/2022
North Alabama
-
Home
1/8/2022
Central Arkansas
-
Away
1/11/2022
Jacksonville State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Bellarmine
-
Home