Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU looks for its 10th straight win to start the season when it plays Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The LSU men's basketball team beat Northwestern State on Tuesday 89–49 for its ninth consecutive win to start the year. It has been a great start for the Tigers, and they have moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP poll.

    How to Watch LSU vs Louisiana Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the LSU vs Louisiana Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LSU was a surprise team in the SEC last year, but the Tigers aren't going to sneak up on anyone this year. They have played great and look like they can compete with the top teams in the conference.

    First, though, they will look to win their 10th straight game and beat in-state foe Louisiana Tech.

    The Bulldogs come into the game Saturday on a four-game winning streak that has them 8–2 on the year.

    They have been hot but haven't beat any major conference opponents. Louisiana Tech's only two games against that type of competition were losses to Alabama and NC State.

    On Saturday, the Bulldogs will get another chance when they play a very good LSU team that is trying to stay perfect on the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    LSU at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17370686
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Nets

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17375317
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Raptors

    7 minutes ago
    volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball National Championship

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Utah State vs. Oregon State

    7 minutes ago
    philadelphia flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Flyers

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_12769608
    NLL Lacrosse

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Michigan

    37 minutes ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Houston

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech

    37 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy