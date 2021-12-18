How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech

LSU looks for its 10th straight win to start the season when it plays Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

The LSU men's basketball team beat Northwestern State on Tuesday 89–49 for its ninth consecutive win to start the year. It has been a great start for the Tigers, and they have moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP poll.

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

LSU was a surprise team in the SEC last year, but the Tigers aren't going to sneak up on anyone this year. They have played great and look like they can compete with the top teams in the conference.

First, though, they will look to win their 10th straight game and beat in-state foe Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs come into the game Saturday on a four-game winning streak that has them 8–2 on the year.

They have been hot but haven't beat any major conference opponents. Louisiana Tech's only two games against that type of competition were losses to Alabama and NC State.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will get another chance when they play a very good LSU team that is trying to stay perfect on the year.

