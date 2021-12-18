Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams square off when the No. 19 LSU Tigers (10-0) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their 10-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won four straight.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total LSU -11 144 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers score are seven more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.4).

The Bulldogs score 28 more points per game (81.2) than the Tigers allow (53.2).

This season, the Tigers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 33.3% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason leads the Tigers at 15.8 points per contest, while also putting up 1 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Darius Days averages a team-best 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.6 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Pinson averages a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Efton Reid puts up 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Eric Gaines is averaging 8.7 points, 4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch