How to Watch LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams square off when the No. 19 LSU Tigers (10-0) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Tigers will put their 10-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won four straight.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-11
144 points
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. LSU
- The 79.4 points per game the Tigers score are seven more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.4).
- The Bulldogs score 28 more points per game (81.2) than the Tigers allow (53.2).
- This season, the Tigers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 33.3% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason leads the Tigers at 15.8 points per contest, while also putting up 1 assists and 7.4 rebounds.
- Darius Days averages a team-best 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.6 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Xavier Pinson averages a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Efton Reid puts up 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Eric Gaines is averaging 8.7 points, 4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs in scoring (18.7 points per game) and rebounding (11.1), and posts 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs get 12.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Amorie Archibald.
- The Bulldogs receive 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Keaston Willis.
- Cobe Williams is averaging a team-high 4.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 35.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulldogs receive 8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from David Green.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)