LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 LSU Tigers (9-0) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Northwestern State

    • The Tigers put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (78.3) than the Demons give up (81.7).
    • The Demons' 68.9 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 53.7 the Tigers give up.
    • This season, the Tigers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Demons' opponents have hit.
    • The Demons' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (33.9%).

    LSU Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 15.6 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mwani Wilkinson and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Wilkinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Northwestern State Players to Watch

    • Kendal Coleman sits on top of the Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Brian White's assist statline leads Northwestern State; he records 4.1 assists per game.
    • Emareyon McDonald is dependable from distance and leads the Demons with 1.6 made threes per game.
    • Northwestern State's leader in steals and blocks is Coleman with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Belmont

    W 83-53

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Penn State

    W 68-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 75-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    W 66-51

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 69-53

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Northwestern State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    UL Monroe

    L 96-66

    Away

    11/28/2021

    SFA

    L 72-68

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Houston

    L 99-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UL Monroe

    L 84-71

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Dallas Christian

    W 89-67

    Home

    12/14/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Nicholls State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Northwestern State at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

