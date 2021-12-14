LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (9-0) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Northwestern State
- The Tigers put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (78.3) than the Demons give up (81.7).
- The Demons' 68.9 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 53.7 the Tigers give up.
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Demons' opponents have hit.
- The Demons' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (33.9%).
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 15.6 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mwani Wilkinson and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Wilkinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Kendal Coleman sits on top of the Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Brian White's assist statline leads Northwestern State; he records 4.1 assists per game.
- Emareyon McDonald is dependable from distance and leads the Demons with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Northwestern State's leader in steals and blocks is Coleman with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Belmont
W 83-53
Home
11/26/2021
Penn State
W 68-63
Home
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
W 75-61
Away
12/1/2021
Ohio
W 66-51
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
W 69-53
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
UL Monroe
L 96-66
Away
11/28/2021
SFA
L 72-68
Home
11/30/2021
Houston
L 99-58
Away
12/4/2021
UL Monroe
L 84-71
Away
12/11/2021
Dallas Christian
W 89-67
Home
12/14/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/21/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
12/28/2021
Baylor
-
Away
1/6/2022
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
1/15/2022
SE Louisiana
-
Away
1/20/2022
Nicholls State
-
Away