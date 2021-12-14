LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (9-0) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Northwestern State

The Tigers put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (78.3) than the Demons give up (81.7).

The Demons' 68.9 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 53.7 the Tigers give up.

This season, the Tigers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Demons' opponents have hit.

The Demons' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (33.9%).

LSU Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 15.6 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mwani Wilkinson and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Wilkinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Kendal Coleman sits on top of the Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Brian White's assist statline leads Northwestern State; he records 4.1 assists per game.

Emareyon McDonald is dependable from distance and leads the Demons with 1.6 made threes per game.

Northwestern State's leader in steals and blocks is Coleman with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Belmont W 83-53 Home 11/26/2021 Penn State W 68-63 Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest W 75-61 Away 12/1/2021 Ohio W 66-51 Home 12/11/2021 Georgia Tech W 69-53 Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State - Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/29/2021 Auburn - Away 1/4/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/8/2022 Tennessee - Home

Northwestern State Schedule