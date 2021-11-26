Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The LSU Tigers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Penn State

    • Last year, the Tigers averaged 8.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Nittany Lions gave up (73.0).
    • The Nittany Lions scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers gave up.
    • The Tigers shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.
    • The Nittany Lions' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Darius Days leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 19.2 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
    • LSU's leading rebounder is Tari Eason averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Xavier Pinson and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The LSU steals leader is Mwani Wilkinson, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season.
    • John Harrar pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, while Jamari Wheeler averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Jones knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 101-39

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Texas State

    W 84-59

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Liberty

    W 74-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    McNeese

    W 85-46

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Belmont

    W 83-53

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 75-59

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UMass

    L 81-56

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 74-59

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cornell

    W 85-74

    Home

    11/26/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    VCU

    -

    Away

