How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for LSU vs. Penn State
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 8.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Nittany Lions gave up (73.0).
- The Nittany Lions scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers gave up.
- The Tigers shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Darius Days leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 19.2 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- LSU's leading rebounder is Tari Eason averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Xavier Pinson and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The LSU steals leader is Mwani Wilkinson, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season.
- John Harrar pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, while Jamari Wheeler averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Jones knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UL Monroe
W 101-39
Home
11/12/2021
Texas State
W 84-59
Home
11/15/2021
Liberty
W 74-58
Home
11/18/2021
McNeese
W 85-46
Home
11/22/2021
Belmont
W 83-53
Home
11/26/2021
Penn State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Ohio
-
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Youngstown State
W 75-59
Home
11/15/2021
UMass
L 81-56
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 74-59
Home
11/22/2021
Cornell
W 85-74
Home
11/26/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/1/2021
Miami
-
Home
12/5/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/18/2021
VCU
-
Away