The LSU Tigers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for LSU vs. Penn State

Last year, the Tigers averaged 8.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Nittany Lions gave up (73.0).

The Nittany Lions scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers gave up.

The Tigers shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.

The Nittany Lions' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

LSU Players to Watch

Darius Days leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 19.2 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

LSU's leading rebounder is Tari Eason averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Xavier Pinson and his 5.4 assists per game.

Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The LSU steals leader is Mwani Wilkinson, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season.

John Harrar pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, while Jamari Wheeler averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

Jones knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UL Monroe W 101-39 Home 11/12/2021 Texas State W 84-59 Home 11/15/2021 Liberty W 74-58 Home 11/18/2021 McNeese W 85-46 Home 11/22/2021 Belmont W 83-53 Home 11/26/2021 Penn State - Home 12/1/2021 Ohio - Home 12/11/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State - Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb - Home

Penn State Schedule