LSU vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU

LSU vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

LSU

-4.5

141 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. LSU

  • The Tigers record 73 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 69.3 the Gamecocks allow.
  • The Gamecocks put up 10.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Tigers give up (61.3).
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason posts a team-high 16.8 points per game. He is also putting up 7 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.
  • Darius Days is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 13.1 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Eric Gaines is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Brandon Murray posts 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Pinson paces the Tigers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 points.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson is No. 1 on the Gamecocks in scoring (11.3 points per game) and assists (2.5), and averages 4.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • James Reese is putting up 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
  • Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5.3 per game), and he contributes 7.8 points and 0.6 assists.
  • The Gamecocks get 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Devin Carter.
  • Jermaine Couisnard is putting up a team-leading 2.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

LSU at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

LSU vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Vermont vs Boston College Women's Hockey

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Coppin State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Norfolk State at Coppin State

By Steve Benko
16 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Bernhard Langer
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Chubb Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy