LSU vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total LSU -4.5 141 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. LSU

The Tigers record 73 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 69.3 the Gamecocks allow.

The Gamecocks put up 10.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Tigers give up (61.3).

This season, the Tigers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

The Gamecocks have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason posts a team-high 16.8 points per game. He is also putting up 7 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Darius Days is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 13.1 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Eric Gaines is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Brandon Murray posts 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Xavier Pinson paces the Tigers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 points.

South Carolina Players to Watch