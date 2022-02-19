LSU vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-4.5
141 points
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. LSU
- The Tigers record 73 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 69.3 the Gamecocks allow.
- The Gamecocks put up 10.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Tigers give up (61.3).
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason posts a team-high 16.8 points per game. He is also putting up 7 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.
- Darius Days is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 13.1 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Eric Gaines is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Brandon Murray posts 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Xavier Pinson paces the Tigers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 points.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson is No. 1 on the Gamecocks in scoring (11.3 points per game) and assists (2.5), and averages 4.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- James Reese is putting up 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5.3 per game), and he contributes 7.8 points and 0.6 assists.
- The Gamecocks get 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Devin Carter.
- Jermaine Couisnard is putting up a team-leading 2.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
