How to Watch LSU vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) square off against the TCU Horned Frogs (13-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Schollmaier Arena

Schollmaier Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3 123.5 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. LSU

The 73.2 points per game the Tigers score are 11.8 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (61.4).

The Horned Frogs put up an average of 68.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 58.4 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Horned Frogs' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason puts up 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.0 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Darius Days leads the Tigers at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12.4 points.

Eric Gaines is putting up 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Pinson puts up a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Murray puts up 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

TCU Players to Watch