How to Watch LSU vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) square off against the TCU Horned Frogs (13-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch TCU vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3
123.5 points
Key Stats for TCU vs. LSU
- The 73.2 points per game the Tigers score are 11.8 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (61.4).
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 68.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 58.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Horned Frogs' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason puts up 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.0 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.
- Darius Days leads the Tigers at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12.4 points.
- Eric Gaines is putting up 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Xavier Pinson puts up a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Murray puts up 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he contributes 10.1 points and 0.9 assists.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Damion Baugh gets the Horned Frogs 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Horned Frogs get 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Micah Peavy.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
LSU at TCU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)