The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -5.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. LSU

The 75.1 points per game the Volunteers put up are 17.4 more points than the Tigers allow (57.7).

The Tigers' 74.6 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 63.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi is tops on his squad in both points (14.0) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kennedy Chandler is tops on the Volunteers at 4.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 13.6 points.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also puts up 8.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

John Fulkerson posts 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 5.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

LSU Players to Watch