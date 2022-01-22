How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee
-5.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. LSU
- The 75.1 points per game the Volunteers put up are 17.4 more points than the Tigers allow (57.7).
- The Tigers' 74.6 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 63.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is tops on his squad in both points (14.0) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kennedy Chandler is tops on the Volunteers at 4.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 13.6 points.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also puts up 8.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson posts 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 5.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (15.1 points per game), and averages 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Darius Days tops the Tigers in rebounding (7.3 per game), and posts 13.5 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Tigers get 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Eric Gaines.
- Xavier Pinson is averaging a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Efton Reid is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
