Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Tennessee vs LSU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tennessee

-5.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. LSU

  • The 75.1 points per game the Volunteers put up are 17.4 more points than the Tigers allow (57.7).
  • The Tigers' 74.6 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 63.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi is tops on his squad in both points (14.0) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kennedy Chandler is tops on the Volunteers at 4.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 13.6 points.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also puts up 8.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • John Fulkerson posts 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 5.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (15.1 points per game), and averages 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Darius Days tops the Tigers in rebounding (7.3 per game), and posts 13.5 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Tigers get 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Eric Gaines.
  • Xavier Pinson is averaging a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
  • Efton Reid is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

LSU at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17538310
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Avalanche

50 seconds ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17543945
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Rangers

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17530873
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Devils

50 seconds ago
Jan 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on after the St. Louis Blues scored during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Capitals

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17368972
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round

50 seconds ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics

50 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go

50 seconds ago
Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Stony Brook at Albany (N.Y.)

50 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy