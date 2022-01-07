LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 LSU Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Tennessee

  • The 76.8 points per game the Tigers put up are 16.4 more points than the Volunteers give up (60.4).
  • The Volunteers score 21.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers give up (55.6).
  • The Tigers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
  • The Volunteers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 14.5 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • Darius Days is LSU's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
  • Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Pinson and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi is at the top of the Volunteers scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and racks up 3.3 assists per game.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per matchup.
  • Vescovi is the top shooter from distance for the Volunteers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vescovi (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tennessee while John Fulkerson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Northwestern State

W 89-49

Home

12/18/2021

Louisiana Tech

W 66-57

Away

12/22/2021

Lipscomb

W 95-60

Home

12/29/2021

Auburn

L 70-55

Away

1/4/2022

Kentucky

W 65-60

Home

1/8/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/12/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

UNC Greensboro

W 76-36

Home

12/14/2021

South Carolina Upstate

W 96-52

Home

12/22/2021

Arizona

W 77-73

Home

12/29/2021

Alabama

L 73-68

Away

1/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 66-60

Home

1/8/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/11/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

1/15/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/18/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

1/22/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Tennessee at LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

