LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 LSU Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Tennessee

The 76.8 points per game the Tigers put up are 16.4 more points than the Volunteers give up (60.4).

The Volunteers score 21.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers give up (55.6).

The Tigers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Volunteers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 14.5 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Darius Days is LSU's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.

Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Pinson and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi is at the top of the Volunteers scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and racks up 3.3 assists per game.

Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per matchup.

Vescovi is the top shooter from distance for the Volunteers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Vescovi (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tennessee while John Fulkerson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State W 89-49 Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech W 66-57 Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb W 95-60 Home 12/29/2021 Auburn L 70-55 Away 1/4/2022 Kentucky W 65-60 Home 1/8/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/12/2022 Florida - Away 1/15/2022 Arkansas - Home 1/19/2022 Alabama - Away 1/22/2022 Tennessee - Away 1/26/2022 Texas A&M - Home

Tennessee Schedule