LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 LSU Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Tennessee
- The 76.8 points per game the Tigers put up are 16.4 more points than the Volunteers give up (60.4).
- The Volunteers score 21.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers give up (55.6).
- The Tigers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Volunteers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 14.5 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Darius Days is LSU's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
- Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Pinson and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is at the top of the Volunteers scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and racks up 3.3 assists per game.
- Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Vescovi is the top shooter from distance for the Volunteers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Vescovi (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tennessee while John Fulkerson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
W 89-49
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 66-57
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
L 70-55
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
W 65-60
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/22/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/26/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 76-36
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 96-52
Home
12/22/2021
Arizona
W 77-73
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
L 73-68
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 66-60
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
-
Home