LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for LSU vs. Texas A&M
- The Tigers average 73.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 63.6 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies' 74.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 58.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- The Aggies' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.2 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Darius Days is LSU's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Xavier Pinson is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The LSU steals leader is Eric Gaines, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson puts up 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
- Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams holds the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 10 points and 2.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Williams is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Jackson (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Tennessee
W 79-67
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
W 64-58
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
L 65-58
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
L 70-67
Away
1/22/2022
Tennessee
L 64-50
Away
1/26/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/29/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/1/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/12/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Arkansas
W 86-81
Home
1/11/2022
Ole Miss
W 67-51
Home
1/15/2022
Missouri
W 67-64
Away
1/19/2022
Kentucky
L 64-58
Home
1/22/2022
Arkansas
L 76-73
Away
1/26/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
2/5/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/8/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/12/2022
Auburn
-
Away