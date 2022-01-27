LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Texas A&M

  • The Tigers average 73.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 63.6 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies' 74.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 58.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • The Aggies' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.2 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • Darius Days is LSU's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Xavier Pinson is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
  • Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The LSU steals leader is Eric Gaines, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson puts up 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
  • Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams holds the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 10 points and 2.4 rebounds per matchup.
  • Williams is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Jackson (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Tennessee

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Florida

W 64-58

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

L 65-58

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

L 70-67

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

L 64-50

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/29/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/8/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/12/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Arkansas

W 86-81

Home

1/11/2022

Ole Miss

W 67-51

Home

1/15/2022

Missouri

W 67-64

Away

1/19/2022

Kentucky

L 64-58

Home

1/22/2022

Arkansas

L 76-73

Away

1/26/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

2/5/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/8/2022

LSU

-

Home

2/12/2022

Auburn

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Texas A&M at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
tulsa
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Tulane

2 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina State at Notre Dame

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17535147
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17549607
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy