LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for LSU vs. Texas A&M

The Tigers average 73.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 63.6 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies' 74.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 58.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

The Aggies' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.2 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Darius Days is LSU's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Xavier Pinson is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.

Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The LSU steals leader is Eric Gaines, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson puts up 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.

Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams holds the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 10 points and 2.4 rebounds per matchup.

Williams is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Jackson (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Tennessee W 79-67 Home 1/12/2022 Florida W 64-58 Away 1/15/2022 Arkansas L 65-58 Home 1/19/2022 Alabama L 70-67 Away 1/22/2022 Tennessee L 64-50 Away 1/26/2022 Texas A&M - Home 1/29/2022 TCU - Away 2/1/2022 Ole Miss - Home 2/5/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 2/8/2022 Texas A&M - Away 2/12/2022 Mississippi State - Home

Texas A&M Schedule