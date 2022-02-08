How to Watch LSU vs Texas A&M

LSU goes on the road for a second straight game when it travels to Texas A&M to take on the Aggies Tuesday night.

LSU has hit a wall in SEC play and the Tigers are struggling to get out of it. They have lost six of their last seven and have fallen to 4-6 in the SEC.

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

It has been a hard fall for LSU as it started the year 15-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers are now not only fighting for their spot in the conference but also to stay on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

They are in a must-win situation on Tuesday when they take on a Texas A&M team that has lost six straight.

The Aggies are in the same situation as the Tigers as they started the year hot but have struggled a lot lately.

Three weeks ago the Aggies were 15-2 and 4-0 in the SEC, but they haven't won since and are coming off a 70-66 loss to Missouri on Saturday.

It was a bad loss for them and has them scrambling to get a win, and just like LSU, the Aggies in a must-win mode.

