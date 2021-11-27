LSU and Wake Forest meet Saturday in the final of the Emerald Coast Classic.

LSU and Wake Forest both needed overtime to advance to the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Tigers took down Penn State in extra time and the Demon Deacons did the same to Oregon State on Friday to secure their berths in the championship game.

How to Watch LSU vs. Wake Forest Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The win for LSU improved its record to 6–0 on the year but also marked the first time it had been tested this season. The Tigers had won each of their other five games by at least 16 points.

On Friday, LSU was down by three at halftime and the game stayed close the whole second half. Xavier Pinson hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left to take a two point lead, but the Tigers gave up a last second shot to send the game to overtime. LSU, though, would control overtime and win by five.

On Saturday, the Tigers take on a Wake Forest team that also stayed undefeated with its overtime win on Friday.

The Demon Deacons' game was a bit different though. They led by 19 points at halftime but saw their lead completely evaporate, as the Beavers tied the game late to send it to overtime.

Wake Forest did just enough in the extra period to get the win and extend its best start to a season since 2008–09.

