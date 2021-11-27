Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU vs. Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU and Wake Forest meet Saturday in the final of the Emerald Coast Classic.
    Author:

    LSU and Wake Forest both needed overtime to advance to the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Tigers took down Penn State in extra time and the Demon Deacons did the same to Oregon State on Friday to secure their berths in the championship game.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Wake Forest Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the LSU vs. Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win for LSU improved its record to 6–0 on the year but also marked the first time it had been tested this season. The Tigers had won each of their other five games by at least 16 points.

    On Friday, LSU was down by three at halftime and the game stayed close the whole second half. Xavier Pinson hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left to take a two point lead, but the Tigers gave up a last second shot to send the game to overtime. LSU, though, would control overtime and win by five.

    On Saturday, the Tigers take on a Wake Forest team that also stayed undefeated with its overtime win on Friday.

    The Demon Deacons' game was a bit different though. They led by 19 points at halftime but saw their lead completely evaporate, as the Beavers tied the game late to send it to overtime.

    Wake Forest did just enough in the extra period to get the win and extend its best start to a season since 2008–09.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    LSU vs. Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Golden Knights

    46 seconds ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Red Wings

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17218908
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marshall at Indiana

    46 seconds ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Penguins

    46 seconds ago
    Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Martell Pettaway (32) is congratulated after scoring against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU vs. Wake Forest

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford (8) runs with the ball against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU

    46 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) drops back to pass as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas

    46 seconds ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy