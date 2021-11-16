Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Maine vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) take on the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Maine

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado vs Maine Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colorado

    -24.5

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Maine

    • Last year, the Buffaloes averaged 73.1 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 64.6 the Black Bears allowed.
    • The Black Bears' 53.1 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
    • The Buffaloes shot 45.6% from the field last season, three percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.
    • The Black Bears shot 38.1% from the field, four% lower than the 42.1% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jeriah Horne led the Buffaloes at 5.8 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 10.8 points.
    • Evan Battey averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.8% from the floor.
    • D'Shawn Schwartz averaged 9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Jabari Walker posted 7.1 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

    Maine Players to Watch

    • LeChaun DuHart scored 11 points per game last season to go with 1.6 assists.
    • Stephane Ingo grabbed an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game last season.
    • DuHart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Ingo was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Maine at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

