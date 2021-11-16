Publish date:
How to Watch Maine vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) take on the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Maine
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-24.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Maine
- Last year, the Buffaloes averaged 73.1 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 64.6 the Black Bears allowed.
- The Black Bears' 53.1 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- The Buffaloes shot 45.6% from the field last season, three percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Black Bears shot 38.1% from the field, four% lower than the 42.1% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne led the Buffaloes at 5.8 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 10.8 points.
- Evan Battey averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.8% from the floor.
- D'Shawn Schwartz averaged 9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Jabari Walker posted 7.1 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Maine Players to Watch
- LeChaun DuHart scored 11 points per game last season to go with 1.6 assists.
- Stephane Ingo grabbed an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game last season.
- DuHart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Ingo was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per contest.
