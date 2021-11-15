How to Watch Maine at Colorado

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Maine Black Bears at Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its third straight win Monday night when the Buffaloes host Maine in NCAA men's basketball.
    The Colorado men's basketball team has won its first two games of the year but not by much. The Buffaloes slipped by Montana State in overtime in their season opener, then they pulled away late against New Mexico to secure an 11-point win in their second game.

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

    Live stream the Maine at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Monday, Colorado hosts a Maine team that is coming off its first win of the season.

    The Black Bears dropped their season opener to Virginia Tech but bounced back to win against Maine-Farmington. In the latter, they took a close game in the first half and slowly pulled away to get its first win of the year.

    Monday night's game against Colorado will be much tougher and the Black Bears will have to play better than they did against Virginia Tech if they want to pull off the upset and give the Buffaloes their first loss of the year.

