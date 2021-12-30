Maine vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) dribbles against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Maine Black Bears (3-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maine

The Scarlet Knights record 65.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.

The Black Bears average 9.2 fewer points per game (58) than the Scarlet Knights allow their opponents to score (67.2).

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Black Bears allow to opponents.

The Black Bears have shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. leads his squad in both points (15.8) and rebounds (7.9) per game, and also puts up 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Caleb McConnell is posting 6.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy leads his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also posts 5.6 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aundre Hyatt averages 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 33.9% from the field.

Maine Players to Watch