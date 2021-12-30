Maine vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Maine vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (3-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maine
- The Scarlet Knights record 65.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.
- The Black Bears average 9.2 fewer points per game (58) than the Scarlet Knights allow their opponents to score (67.2).
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Black Bears allow to opponents.
- The Black Bears have shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads his squad in both points (15.8) and rebounds (7.9) per game, and also puts up 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Caleb McConnell is posting 6.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy leads his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also posts 5.6 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aundre Hyatt averages 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 33.9% from the field.
Maine Players to Watch
- Vukasin Masic paces the Black Bears in scoring (9 points per game), rebounding (4.6) and assists (3.8), shooting 43.7% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.4 triples per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Black Bears get 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from LeChaun DuHart.
- Adefolarin Adetogun is putting up 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 30.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Black Bears receive 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chris Efretuei.
- The Black Bears receive 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Sam Ihekwoaba.
How To Watch
