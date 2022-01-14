How to Watch Manhattan at Iona in Men's College Basketball

Manhattan goes for its third straight win on Friday night when it travels to Iona to take on the Gaels

Manhattan has won two straight games, but hasn't played since Dec. 21st. The Jaspers have had their last four games postponed and will finally get back on the court for the first time in nearly a month.

How to Watch Manhattan at Iona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Manhattan had played well, going 8-3 before this break, but are just 1-1 in the MAAC after beating Siena but losing to Quinnipiac.

Friday night they hope that the extended break doesn't slow them down as they look to get back above .500 in the MAAC.

Iona will look to send them home with a loss as it goes for its sixth straight conference win. The Gaels beat Fairfield on Tuesday night to bump their MAAC record to 4-0.

They came into the season as one of the favorites to win the league and have shown why so far in the conference schedule.

Friday is the first of two games in three days that will test the Gaels to see if they can stay perfect in the MAAC.

