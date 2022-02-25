Skip to main content

How to Watch Manhattan at Marist in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marist hosts Manhattan Friday for Senior night looking to win its sixth straight game

Marist has made a charge in the MAAC over the last couple of weeks as it has won five straight and is within a game of .500 at 8-9 in conference play.

How to Watch Manhattan at Marist in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The winning streak is a big turnaround as the Red Foxes had lost seven of eight and were just 3-9 in the MAAC a couple of weeks ago.

The winning streak has moved them into fifth place in the conference standings and has them playing as well as they have all year long.

Friday night they will look to stay hot as they try and send their seniors off with a big home win against a Manhattan team they lost to 72-66 three weeks ago.

The Jaspers won that game but then went on a four-game losing streak that dropped them to 4-9 in conference play.

They have bounced back, though, winning three straight including a big 84-78 overtime win against Rider on Sunday.

The win moved them to 7-9 in the MAAC and just a half-game back of Marist for fifth place.

This should be a great game between two teams playing good basketball as they hit the end of the regular season.

