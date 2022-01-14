How to Watch Manhattan vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iona Gaels (12-3, 4-0 MAAC) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hynes Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hynes Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Iona -14.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for Iona vs. Manhattan

The Gaels score 5.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Jaspers allow (70.2).

The Jaspers' 74.5 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 69.9 the Gaels allow.

The Gaels make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

The Jaspers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Iona Players to Watch

Nelly Junior Joseph is tops on the Gaels at 8.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 14.1 points.

Tyson Jolly leads his squad in both points (14.7) and assists (1.9) per contest, and also puts up 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dylan van Eyck posts a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 58.8% from the floor.

Quinn Slazinski puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 35.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Elijah Joiner puts up 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 19.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

