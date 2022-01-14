Skip to main content

How to Watch Manhattan vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Iona Gaels guard Tyson Jolly (25) dribbles the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at HP Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Iona Gaels (12-3, 4-0 MAAC) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hynes Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan

Iona vs Manhattan Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iona

-14.5

146.5 points

Key Stats for Iona vs. Manhattan

  • The Gaels score 5.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Jaspers allow (70.2).
  • The Jaspers' 74.5 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 69.9 the Gaels allow.
  • The Gaels make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • The Jaspers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Iona Players to Watch

  • Nelly Junior Joseph is tops on the Gaels at 8.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 14.1 points.
  • Tyson Jolly leads his squad in both points (14.7) and assists (1.9) per contest, and also puts up 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Dylan van Eyck posts a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 58.8% from the floor.
  • Quinn Slazinski puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 35.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Elijah Joiner puts up 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 19.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • Josh Roberts paces the Jaspers in rebounding (5.4 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • The Jaspers get 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Elijah Buchanan.
  • Anthony Nelson gives the Jaspers 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Warren Williams is putting up 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Manhattan at Iona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
