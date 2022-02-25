Skip to main content

How to Watch Manhattan vs. Marist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 11, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Both Gach (2) looks to drives against Manhattan Jaspers forward Josh Roberts (23) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan

Marist vs Manhattan Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Marist

-5

139 points

Key Stats for Marist vs. Manhattan

  • The 69.9 points per game the Red Foxes put up are the same as the Jaspers allow.
  • The Jaspers' 72.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Red Foxes allow to opponents.
  • The Red Foxes make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • The Jaspers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Marist Players to Watch

  • Ricardo Wright averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jordan Jones puts up 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Samkelo Cele is posting 9.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Matt Herasme puts up a team-leading 4.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 4.4 points and 1 assists, shooting 36.3% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • Josh Roberts tops the Jaspers in rebounding (6.5 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 0.2 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Elijah Buchanan gives the Jaspers 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Nelson gets the Jaspers 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Samba Diallo gets the Jaspers 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Manhattan at Marist

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
