Manhattan vs. Marist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McCann Arena

Favorite Spread Total Marist -5 139 points

Key Stats for Marist vs. Manhattan

The 69.9 points per game the Red Foxes put up are the same as the Jaspers allow.

The Jaspers' 72.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Red Foxes allow to opponents.

The Red Foxes make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Jaspers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Marist Players to Watch

Ricardo Wright averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Jones puts up 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Samkelo Cele is posting 9.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Matt Herasme puts up a team-leading 4.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 4.4 points and 1 assists, shooting 36.3% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

