    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Manhattan heads to Utah on Saturday looking to avoid losing its second straight game.
    Author:

    Manhattan had its four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when Quinnipiac came to town and won 90-73. It was just the second loss of the year and first in the conference for the Jaspers as they are now 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the MAAC.

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Manhattan at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jaspers have been good in close games this year, as four of their wins have been by six points or less. While they would rather blow teams out, they have shown a lot of toughness in getting those wins. Saturday they will have to be even tougher if they want to take down a Utah team that is desperate for a win.

    Utah needs a win, as the Utes have lost three of their last four after starting the year with five straight wins. The Utes have played good teams in losing to BYU and USC, but last time out they struggled in a 14-point loss to TCU.

    Despite the recent struggles they come in as big favorites against Manhattan, but will still need to play well to avoid the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Manhattan at Utah in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
