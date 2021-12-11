Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (6-3) take the court against the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-16
137.5 points
Key Stats for Utah vs. Manhattan
- The Utes score 6.3 more points per game (72.2) than the Jaspers give up (65.9).
- The Jaspers score an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.3 the Utes give up.
- The Utes are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Jaspers allow to opponents.
- The Jaspers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 41.0% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is tops on his team in both points (13.8) and rebounds (6.1) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Rollie Worster leads the Utes at 4.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- David Jenkins Jr. is putting up 12.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
- Both Gach posts 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Riley Battin posts 5.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Elijah Buchanan is averaging a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.5 points and 1.9 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Anthony Nelson gets the Jaspers 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Warren Williams is putting up 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 61.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Jaspers get 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Josh Roberts.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Manhattan at Utah
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)