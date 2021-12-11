Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (6-3) take the court against the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah vs Manhattan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Utah

    -16

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Manhattan

    • The Utes score 6.3 more points per game (72.2) than the Jaspers give up (65.9).
    • The Jaspers score an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.3 the Utes give up.
    • The Utes are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Jaspers allow to opponents.
    • The Jaspers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 41.0% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson is tops on his team in both points (13.8) and rebounds (6.1) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
    • Rollie Worster leads the Utes at 4.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 8.6 points.
    • David Jenkins Jr. is putting up 12.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Both Gach posts 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Riley Battin posts 5.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Manhattan Players to Watch

    • Elijah Buchanan is averaging a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.5 points and 1.9 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Anthony Nelson gets the Jaspers 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Warren Williams is putting up 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 61.4% of his shots from the field.
    • The Jaspers get 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Josh Roberts.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Manhattan at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    snowboarding
    FIS Snowboarding

    How to Watch Copper Mountain

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183027
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis

    3 minutes ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Illinois

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy