Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (6-3) take the court against the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Utah -16 137.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. Manhattan

The Utes score 6.3 more points per game (72.2) than the Jaspers give up (65.9).

The Jaspers score an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.3 the Utes give up.

The Utes are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Jaspers allow to opponents.

The Jaspers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 41.0% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson is tops on his team in both points (13.8) and rebounds (6.1) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

Rollie Worster leads the Utes at 4.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 8.6 points.

David Jenkins Jr. is putting up 12.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Both Gach posts 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Riley Battin posts 5.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Manhattan Players to Watch