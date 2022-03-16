Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Texas Southern Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Kansas is set to face off against No. 16 Texas Southern in the first round of this year’s March Madness in Fort Worth as the final game during Day 1 of first round action on Thursday. The Jayhawks (28–6) are returning to the Big Dance after a humiliating second-round loss to USC in 2021, while the Tigers (19–12) return after a first-round defeat against Michigan.

How to Watch the matchup between No. 1 Kanas and No. 16 Texas Southern:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:57 p.m ET

TV: truTV

Kansas enters the tournament as a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2018. History favors the Jayhawks as a No. 1 seed as they are 39–13 all-time and 14–0 all-time against No. 16 seeds. The Jayhawks have won their last five games, including a Big 12 tournament title victory over Texas Tech.

SWAC champions Texas Southern qualified for the first round of the tournament by defeating Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 76-67, in the First Four on Tuesday night. The Tigers also triumphed in the First Four of last year’s tournament, securing a win against Mount St. Mary’s before losing to Michigan. 

The winner of the contest will square off against the winner of San Diego State vs Creighton on Saturday.

