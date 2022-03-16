How to Watch the First Round No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Texas Southern Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Kansas is set to face off against No. 16 Texas Southern in the first round of this year’s March Madness in Fort Worth as the final game during Day 1 of first round action on Thursday. The Jayhawks (28–6) are returning to the Big Dance after a humiliating second-round loss to USC in 2021, while the Tigers (19–12) return after a first-round defeat against Michigan.

How to Watch the matchup between No. 1 Kanas and No. 16 Texas Southern:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:57 p.m ET

TV: truTV

Kansas enters the tournament as a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2018. History favors the Jayhawks as a No. 1 seed as they are 39–13 all-time and 14–0 all-time against No. 16 seeds. The Jayhawks have won their last five games, including a Big 12 tournament title victory over Texas Tech.

SWAC champions Texas Southern qualified for the first round of the tournament by defeating Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 76-67, in the First Four on Tuesday night. The Tigers also triumphed in the First Four of last year’s tournament, securing a win against Mount St. Mary’s before losing to Michigan.

The winner of the contest will square off against the winner of San Diego State vs Creighton on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.