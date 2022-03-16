Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 5 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Indiana Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Saint Mary’s is set to face off against No. 12 Indiana in the first round of this year’s men’s March Madness in Portland, Oregon. The Gaels (25–7) earned their highest seed in program history this season after losing in the first round of the 2021 NIT to Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (21–13) are back in the Big Dance after missing out the last five seasons. 

How to Watch the matchup between No. 5 Saint Mary's and No. 12 Indiana:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Gaels entered the tournament with 10 wins against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams and were the only team to beat Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, by double digits. Saint Mary’s success comes after the team went 14–10 last season. Two years ago, when the Big Dance was canceled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gaels were projected to be seeded as high as No. 8.

Indiana qualifies for the first round of the tournament after defeating Wyoming, 66–58, in First Four action on Tuesday. The Hoosiers are coming off a solid run in the Big Ten tournament that vaulted them into the NCAA tourney, with wins over Michigan and Illinois before they squandered a late lead against Iowa in the Big Ten semifinal. 

The winner of the contest will square off against the winner of No. 4 UCLA and No. 13 Akron on Saturday. 

