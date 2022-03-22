How to Watch Sweet 16: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Arizona will square off against No. 5 Houston on Thursday in San Antonio, with each team hoping to land a spot in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats enter the matchup after a 85–80 overtime victory against TCU, while the Cougars defeated Illinois in a 68–53 win.

How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston:

Game Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

To earn their Sweet 16 Bid, Arizona overcame a wild upset-bid from the Horned Frogs, who rallied from a nine-point deficit to take the lead with 37 seconds remaining. The Wildcats’ Bennedict Mathurin hit a three with 14 seconds left to force the game into overtime, where Arizona would emerge victorious. Alongside his game-saving score, the guard led both teams in scoring with 30 points. Center Christian Koloko put up 28 points and led the Wildcats with 12 rebounds.

Houston cruised to victory against the Fighting Illini. Guard Taze Moore led the team with 21 points and seven rebounds while guard Jamal Shead put up 18 points and three rebounds. The Cougars entered Sunday’s contest after a lopsided 82–68 win over University of Alabama at Birmingham in the first round.

The winner of Thursday’s game will play the victor of No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan in the Elite Eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.