Skip to main content

How to Watch Sweet 16: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Kansas is set to face off against No. 4 Providence in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday in Chicago. The Jayhawks come off a 79–72 win against No. 9 Creighton in the second round, while the Friars handled No. 12 Richmond in a 79–51 win. 

How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence:

Game Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

The Big 12 champions sailed through their first-round opponents, Texas Southern, with an 83–56 win. Creighton nearly stunned Kansas in the second round, but the Jayhawks rallied to within one point of the Bluejays with less than two minutes to play. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji’s dunk with 53 seconds remaining served as the winning basket for the Big 12 competitors, launching them into the next round. 

Providence secured its first Sweet 16 appearance in 25 years after a win over the Spiders. The Friars never let go of their lead during the game, finishing the contest with a 28-point score difference. The Big East competitors were led by forward Noah Horchler, who put up 16 points and 14 rebounds. In the first round, Providence took down South Dakota State in a 66–57 win. 

The winner of Friday’s game will play the victor of No. 11 Iowa State and No. 10 Miami (Fl.) in the Elite Eight.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence

By Daniela Perez10 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks vs. Flames

By Evan Massey10 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reaches around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Mar 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount

By Alex Barth10 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jordan Wright (4) and Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate after a win over the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Xavier vs. Vanderbilt

By Matthew Beighle10 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy