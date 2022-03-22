How to Watch Sweet 16: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Kansas is set to face off against No. 4 Providence in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday in Chicago. The Jayhawks come off a 79–72 win against No. 9 Creighton in the second round, while the Friars handled No. 12 Richmond in a 79–51 win.

How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence:

Game Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

The Big 12 champions sailed through their first-round opponents, Texas Southern, with an 83–56 win. Creighton nearly stunned Kansas in the second round, but the Jayhawks rallied to within one point of the Bluejays with less than two minutes to play. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji’s dunk with 53 seconds remaining served as the winning basket for the Big 12 competitors, launching them into the next round.

Providence secured its first Sweet 16 appearance in 25 years after a win over the Spiders. The Friars never let go of their lead during the game, finishing the contest with a 28-point score difference. The Big East competitors were led by forward Noah Horchler, who put up 16 points and 14 rebounds. In the first round, Providence took down South Dakota State in a 66–57 win.

The winner of Friday’s game will play the victor of No. 11 Iowa State and No. 10 Miami (Fl.) in the Elite Eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.