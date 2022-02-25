How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

McCann Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marist vs. Manhattan

The Red Foxes score only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Jaspers allow (72.6).

The Jaspers average 5.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Red Foxes allow (67.3).

The Red Foxes make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Jaspers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 41.2% the Red Foxes' opponents have shot this season.

Marist Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Red Foxes is Jao Ituka, who scores 15.3 points and dishes out 1.8 assists per game.

Matt Herasme leads Marist in rebounding, pulling down 4.9 boards per game while also scoring 4.4 points a contest.

Ricardo Wright makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Foxes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Marist steals leader is Wright, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jordan Jones, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Manhattan Players to Watch

The Jaspers' Jose Perez averages enough points (19.4 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Josh Roberts is at the top of the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 9.3 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.

Anthony Nelson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jaspers, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Manhattan's leader in steals is Nelson with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.2 per game.

Marist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Monmouth W 83-58 Away 2/12/2022 Canisius W 71-70 Home 2/14/2022 Niagara W 77-70 Home 2/18/2022 Siena W 62-53 Away 2/20/2022 Quinnipiac W 67-66 Home 2/25/2022 Manhattan - Home 3/3/2022 Canisius - Away 3/5/2022 Niagara - Away

Manhattan Schedule