How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.
How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCann Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Marist vs. Manhattan
- The Red Foxes score only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Jaspers allow (72.6).
- The Jaspers average 5.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Red Foxes allow (67.3).
- The Red Foxes make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Jaspers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 41.2% the Red Foxes' opponents have shot this season.
Marist Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Red Foxes is Jao Ituka, who scores 15.3 points and dishes out 1.8 assists per game.
- Matt Herasme leads Marist in rebounding, pulling down 4.9 boards per game while also scoring 4.4 points a contest.
- Ricardo Wright makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Foxes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Marist steals leader is Wright, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jordan Jones, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Manhattan Players to Watch
- The Jaspers' Jose Perez averages enough points (19.4 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Josh Roberts is at the top of the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 9.3 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.
- Anthony Nelson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jaspers, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Manhattan's leader in steals is Nelson with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.2 per game.
Marist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Monmouth
W 83-58
Away
2/12/2022
Canisius
W 71-70
Home
2/14/2022
Niagara
W 77-70
Home
2/18/2022
Siena
W 62-53
Away
2/20/2022
Quinnipiac
W 67-66
Home
2/25/2022
Manhattan
-
Home
3/3/2022
Canisius
-
Away
3/5/2022
Niagara
-
Away
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Rider
L 76-67
Away
2/11/2022
Monmouth
L 75-65
Home
2/13/2022
Quinnipiac
W 83-66
Away
2/16/2022
Fairfield
W 74-67
Away
2/20/2022
Rider
W 84-78
Home
2/25/2022
Marist
-
Away
2/27/2022
Fairfield
-
Home
3/1/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home
3/3/2022
Iona
-
Home
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Manhattan at Marist
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
