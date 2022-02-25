Skip to main content

How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 11, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Both Gach (2) looks to drives against Manhattan Jaspers forward Josh Roberts (23) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan

Key Stats for Marist vs. Manhattan

  • The Red Foxes score only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Jaspers allow (72.6).
  • The Jaspers average 5.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Red Foxes allow (67.3).
  • The Red Foxes make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • The Jaspers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 41.2% the Red Foxes' opponents have shot this season.

Marist Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Red Foxes is Jao Ituka, who scores 15.3 points and dishes out 1.8 assists per game.
  • Matt Herasme leads Marist in rebounding, pulling down 4.9 boards per game while also scoring 4.4 points a contest.
  • Ricardo Wright makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Foxes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Marist steals leader is Wright, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jordan Jones, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • The Jaspers' Jose Perez averages enough points (19.4 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Josh Roberts is at the top of the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 9.3 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.
  • Anthony Nelson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jaspers, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Manhattan's leader in steals is Nelson with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.2 per game.

Marist Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Monmouth

W 83-58

Away

2/12/2022

Canisius

W 71-70

Home

2/14/2022

Niagara

W 77-70

Home

2/18/2022

Siena

W 62-53

Away

2/20/2022

Quinnipiac

W 67-66

Home

2/25/2022

Manhattan

-

Home

3/3/2022

Canisius

-

Away

3/5/2022

Niagara

-

Away

Manhattan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Rider

L 76-67

Away

2/11/2022

Monmouth

L 75-65

Home

2/13/2022

Quinnipiac

W 83-66

Away

2/16/2022

Fairfield

W 74-67

Away

2/20/2022

Rider

W 84-78

Home

2/25/2022

Marist

-

Away

2/27/2022

Fairfield

-

Home

3/1/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Home

3/3/2022

Iona

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Manhattan at Marist

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

