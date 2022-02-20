Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Creighton hosts Big East rival Marquette on Sunday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game.

Creighton has gotten hot at just the right time. The Bluejays have taken advantage of a lighter schedule and have rolled off four straight wins and have put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Marquette at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creighton is now 9-5 in the Big East and 17-8 overall, but its schedule gets much tougher over the last couple of weeks as they will play three of the top teams in the conference.

First up is a home game against a Marquette team that is coming off a 77-66 win against Georgetown on Wednesday.

The win against the Hoyas snapped a two-game losing streak and was just their second win in the last five games.

The Golden Eagles were the hottest team in the Big East as they had rolled off eight straight wins including four against ranked teams, but have struggled over the last couple of weeks.

Sunday afternoon they will look to get back on track as they get geared up for the Big East tournament in a few weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Marquette at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17576251
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates between Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_13932905 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17707097
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at SMU

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (left) and guard Alex Lomax (10) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy