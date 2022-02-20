How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

Creighton hosts Big East rival Marquette on Sunday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game.

Creighton has gotten hot at just the right time. The Bluejays have taken advantage of a lighter schedule and have rolled off four straight wins and have put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Creighton is now 9-5 in the Big East and 17-8 overall, but its schedule gets much tougher over the last couple of weeks as they will play three of the top teams in the conference.

First up is a home game against a Marquette team that is coming off a 77-66 win against Georgetown on Wednesday.

The win against the Hoyas snapped a two-game losing streak and was just their second win in the last five games.

The Golden Eagles were the hottest team in the Big East as they had rolled off eight straight wins including four against ranked teams, but have struggled over the last couple of weeks.

Sunday afternoon they will look to get back on track as they get geared up for the Big East tournament in a few weeks.

