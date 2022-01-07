Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marquette goes for its second straight win Friday night when it travels to Georgetown for a Big East clash.

The Marquette men's basketball team went into Tuesday's game against Providence looking to win its first Big East game and snap a four-game losing streak. What the Golden Eagles got was their best game of the year as they ran the red-hot Friars out of the gym in an 88–56 win.

It was a dominant performance for Marquette and one it desperately needed after losing four straight games. The Golden Eagles were coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Creighton.

On Friday night, they will look to build off that win against a Georgetown team that hasn't played since a Dec. 18 loss to TCU.

The Hoyas have had their last four games postponed and will finally get back on the court when they host Marquette.

The Hoyas are just 6–5 on the year and have yet to play a Big East game. They are hoping this pause will get them back on track as they look to make some noise in a loaded Big East conference.

