How to Watch Marquette at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marquette goes for its seventh straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Seton Hall.

Marquette is playing as well as anyone in the Big East right now and Sunday they again showed why. The Golden Eagles took down No. 20 Xavier 75-64.

How to Watch Marquette at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 4K

Live stream the Marquette at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the sixth straight win for them as they have run their conference record to 6-3 and their overall record to 14-6. 

The Golden Eagles have been great during this run as they have beat Providence, Villanova, Xavier and their opponent Wednesday, Seton Hall.

They beat the Pirates 73-72 when they made two free throws to get the close win.

That game was just 11 days ago as the two teams will be familiar with each other when they play on Wednesday.

Seton Hall has split games with St. John's since that loss and is now just 3-5 in the Big East.

The Pirates won at St. John's but were defeated by 21 at home on Monday. It was one of the worst games they have played all year as they never led.

Wednesday, they need to find a way to get a big win or their once-promising season will start to fade.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Marquette at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FS1 4K
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
