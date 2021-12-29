Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Marquette at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Marquette looks to snap its three-game winning streak on Wednesday night when it travels to St. John's in college basketball.
    Author:

    Marquette goes on the road on Wednesday night looking to snap its three-game skid and pick up its first Big East win of the year. The Golden Eagles have dropped their first two conference games to Xavier and UConn.

    How to Watch Marquette at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Marquette at St. John's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The three straight losses are part of a stretch where they have lost four of five after starting the year 7-1. It has been a tough stretch for Shaka Smart's club and one they need to snap out of quick or they will be buried in the Big East before they really get started.

    St. John's will look to keep Marquette from winning that first conference game as it looks to avoid losing its second straight game.

    The Red Storm saw their three-game winning streak snapped in their last game when Pitt hit a last-second shot to beat them 59-57.

    The loss dropped them to 8-3 on the year as they open up Big East play on Wednesday night. St. John's had its last two games Seton Hall and Butler postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

    It has been an unexpected break for the Red Storm but one they hope can get them back on track when they battle Marquette at home Wednesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Marquette at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) chases during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) chase down a loose ball during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy