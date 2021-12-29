Marquette looks to snap its three-game winning streak on Wednesday night when it travels to St. John's in college basketball.

Marquette goes on the road on Wednesday night looking to snap its three-game skid and pick up its first Big East win of the year. The Golden Eagles have dropped their first two conference games to Xavier and UConn.

How to Watch Marquette at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The three straight losses are part of a stretch where they have lost four of five after starting the year 7-1. It has been a tough stretch for Shaka Smart's club and one they need to snap out of quick or they will be buried in the Big East before they really get started.

St. John's will look to keep Marquette from winning that first conference game as it looks to avoid losing its second straight game.

The Red Storm saw their three-game winning streak snapped in their last game when Pitt hit a last-second shot to beat them 59-57.

The loss dropped them to 8-3 on the year as they open up Big East play on Wednesday night. St. John's had its last two games Seton Hall and Butler postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

It has been an unexpected break for the Red Storm but one they hope can get them back on track when they battle Marquette at home Wednesday.

