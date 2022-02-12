How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

No. 18 Marquette looked plenty impressive during the toughest stretch of its schedule this year. Can the Golden Eagles keep things going Saturday on the road against Butler?

No. 18 Marquette has gone through a gauntlet of a schedule in recent weeks, but came out in a great position to make a run over the final month of the Big East's regular season. The Golden Eagles will look to keep that momentum going when they visit Butler on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Marquette vs. Butler on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the last month, Marquette played six of its seven games against ranked opponents. The Golden Eagles faced Seton Hall (twice, the Pirates were ranked once) Villanova (twice), Xavier, Providence, and Connecticut. Yet despite the schedule containing the upper echelon of the Big East, Marquette came away from that stretch with a 5-2 record.

With that run, Marquette has jumped up to fourth place in the Big East standings. The Golden Eagles are 8-5 in conference play and 16-8 overall this season.

As for Butler, the Bulldogs are in the middle of a stretch of some incredibly close games. Their last four contests have all been decided by two or three points. However, the Bulldogs are 1-3 in that stretch.

Tip-off for this game is at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.