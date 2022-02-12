Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 18 Marquette looked plenty impressive during the toughest stretch of its schedule this year. Can the Golden Eagles keep things going Saturday on the road against Butler?

No. 18 Marquette has gone through a gauntlet of a schedule in recent weeks, but came out in a great position to make a run over the final month of the Big East's regular season. The Golden Eagles will look to keep that momentum going when they visit Butler on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Marquette vs. Butler on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the last month, Marquette played six of its seven games against ranked opponents. The Golden Eagles faced Seton Hall (twice, the Pirates were ranked once) Villanova (twice), Xavier, Providence, and Connecticut. Yet despite the schedule containing the upper echelon of the Big East, Marquette came away from that stretch with a 5-2 record.

With that run, Marquette has jumped up to fourth place in the Big East standings. The Golden Eagles are 8-5 in conference play and 16-8 overall this season.

As for Butler, the Bulldogs are in the middle of a stretch of some incredibly close games. Their last four contests have all been decided by two or three points. However, the Bulldogs are 1-3 in that stretch.

Tip-off for this game is at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Marquette vs. Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

just now
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling vs Texas Southern

just now
james madison
College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at James Madison

28 minutes ago
valpo
College Basketball

How to Watch Valparaiso at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy