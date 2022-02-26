Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Butler

  • The 74.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
  • The Bulldogs average 6.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).
  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 16.6 points and grabs 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 5.9 assists per game to go with his 7.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kolek is Marquette's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Kur Kuath leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Chuck Harris sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
  • Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Golden with 3.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.9 per game.
  • Harris makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Thompson is at the top of the Butler steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.3 blocks per game.

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

W 83-73

Home

2/8/2022

UConn

L 80-72

Away

2/12/2022

Butler

L 85-79

Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

W 77-66

Home

2/20/2022

Creighton

L 83-82

Away

2/26/2022

Butler

-

Home

3/2/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Marquette

W 85-79

Home

2/15/2022

DePaul

W 73-71

Away

2/18/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 91-57

Away

2/20/2022

Providence

L 71-70

Home

2/23/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-60

Away

2/26/2022

Marquette

-

Away

3/5/2022

Villanova

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Butler at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
