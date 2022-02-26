Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Butler
- The 74.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
- The Bulldogs average 6.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
Marquette Players to Watch
- The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 16.6 points and grabs 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 5.9 assists per game to go with his 7.3 PPG scoring average.
- Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kolek is Marquette's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Kur Kuath leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
- Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Golden with 3.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.9 per game.
- Harris makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Thompson is at the top of the Butler steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.3 blocks per game.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Villanova
W 83-73
Home
2/8/2022
UConn
L 80-72
Away
2/12/2022
Butler
L 85-79
Away
2/16/2022
Georgetown
W 77-66
Home
2/20/2022
Creighton
L 83-82
Away
2/26/2022
Butler
-
Home
3/2/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Marquette
W 85-79
Home
2/15/2022
DePaul
W 73-71
Away
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 91-57
Away
2/20/2022
Providence
L 71-70
Home
2/23/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-60
Away
2/26/2022
Marquette
-
Away
3/5/2022
Villanova
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Butler at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)