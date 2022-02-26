Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Butler

The 74.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).

The Bulldogs average 6.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Marquette Players to Watch

The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 16.6 points and grabs 8.0 rebounds per game.

Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 5.9 assists per game to go with his 7.3 PPG scoring average.

Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kolek is Marquette's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Kur Kuath leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Golden with 3.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.9 per game.

Harris makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Thompson is at the top of the Butler steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.3 blocks per game.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Villanova W 83-73 Home 2/8/2022 UConn L 80-72 Away 2/12/2022 Butler L 85-79 Away 2/16/2022 Georgetown W 77-66 Home 2/20/2022 Creighton L 83-82 Away 2/26/2022 Butler - Home 3/2/2022 DePaul - Away 3/5/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home

Butler Schedule