Marquette vs. Creighton: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) are squaring off against the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East) in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Watch the game at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Marquette -3 142.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

The 74.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays give up (64.5).

The Bluejays put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.8).

The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40%).

The Bluejays' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis puts up 17.1 points and 8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darryl Morsell puts up 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Kolek is tops on his team in assists per game (5.7), and also averages 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kur Kuath puts up 5.7 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Oso Ighodaro posts 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 70% from the floor.

Creighton Players to Watch