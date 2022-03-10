Marquette vs. Creighton: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) are squaring off against the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East) in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Watch the game at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marquette vs Creighton Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Marquette

-3

142.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

  • The 74.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays give up (64.5).
  • The Bluejays put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.8).
  • The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40%).
  • The Bluejays' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis puts up 17.1 points and 8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Darryl Morsell puts up 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyler Kolek is tops on his team in assists per game (5.7), and also averages 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kur Kuath puts up 5.7 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
  • Oso Ighodaro posts 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 70% from the floor.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The Bluejays get 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ryan Kalkbrenner.
  • Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and posts 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Alex O'Connell gives the Bluejays 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • The Bluejays get 9.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

