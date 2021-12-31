Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 0-0 Big East) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Creighton

    • The Golden Eagles average 72.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 59.8 the Bluejays give up.
    • The Bluejays score just 3.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (71.0).
    • The Golden Eagles make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
    • The Bluejays have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
    • Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 6.5 points per contest.
    • The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Kam Jones, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
    • Kolek and Kur Kuath lead Marquette on the defensive end, with Kolek leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Kuath in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hawkins records 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Ryan Nembhard's assist statline paces Creighton; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
    • Hawkins is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 89-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    W 64-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    L 67-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 80-71

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    L 78-70

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    L 64-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    W 83-71

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    L 58-57

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    W 79-59

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    W 2-0

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Creighton at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

