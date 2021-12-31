Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 0-0 Big East) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Creighton

The Golden Eagles average 72.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 59.8 the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays score just 3.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (71.0).

The Golden Eagles make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

The Bluejays have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 6.5 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Kam Jones, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

Kolek and Kur Kuath lead Marquette on the defensive end, with Kolek leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Kuath in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins records 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Ryan Nembhard's assist statline paces Creighton; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.

Hawkins is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Wisconsin L 89-76 Away 12/8/2021 Kansas State W 64-63 Away 12/11/2021 UCLA L 67-56 Home 12/18/2021 Xavier L 80-71 Away 12/21/2021 UConn L 78-70 Home 1/1/2022 Creighton - Home 1/4/2022 Providence - Home 1/7/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/11/2022 DePaul - Home 1/15/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/19/2022 Villanova - Away

