How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 0-0 Big East) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Creighton
- The Golden Eagles average 72.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 59.8 the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays score just 3.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (71.0).
- The Golden Eagles make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- The Bluejays have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 6.5 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Kam Jones, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- Kolek and Kur Kuath lead Marquette on the defensive end, with Kolek leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Kuath in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins records 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Ryan Nembhard's assist statline paces Creighton; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
- Hawkins is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-76
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
W 64-63
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
L 67-56
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
L 80-71
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
L 78-70
Home
1/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/7/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/11/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/15/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Villanova
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Iowa State
L 64-58
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
W 83-71
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
L 58-57
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
W 79-59
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/11/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/15/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
-
Home