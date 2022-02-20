How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-1.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette
- The 66.7 points per game the Bluejays record are the same as the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles average 11.1 more points per game (74.3) than the Bluejays allow (63.2).
- This season, the Bluejays have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Eagles' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner posts 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the field.
- Ryan Hawkins posts 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alex O'Connell puts up 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ryan Nembhard is tops on the Bluejays at 4.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 11.3 points.
- Arthur Kaluma posts 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (16.8 points per game) and rebounder (8), and averages 1.8 assists.
- Tyler Kolek is putting up a team-leading 6 assists per game. He's also producing 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, hitting 32.3% of his shots from the field, and 27.9% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Golden Eagles get 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Darryl Morsell.
- Kur Kuath gives the Golden Eagles 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- The Golden Eagles get 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
