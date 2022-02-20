How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) drives against Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Creighton -1.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

The 66.7 points per game the Bluejays record are the same as the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles average 11.1 more points per game (74.3) than the Bluejays allow (63.2).

This season, the Bluejays have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

The Golden Eagles' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39%).

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Kalkbrenner posts 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the field.

Ryan Hawkins posts 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex O'Connell puts up 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Nembhard is tops on the Bluejays at 4.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 11.3 points.

Arthur Kaluma posts 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Marquette Players to Watch