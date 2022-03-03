Looking to stay in the top half of the Big East standings, Marquette heads to Chicago on Wednesday and will take on DePaul on the Blue Demons' Senior Night.

Marquette begins the final week of the Big East regular season on the road, in Chicago taking on DePaul. The Golden Eagles are trying to hold onto a first-round bye in the Big East tournament, getting themselves in position with two wins in their last three games.

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Over the last week and a half, Marquette has beaten Georgetown 77-66 and Butler 64-56. The Golden Eagles' only loss in that span is a one-point defeat at the hand of Creighton on the road, 83-82.

Now 10-7 in conference play, Marquette is No. 5 in the standings, with the top five teams getting byes in the first round of the tournament. Seton Hall isn't far behind though at 9-8.

For DePaul, Wednesday will be Senior Night. The Blue Demons have five seniors on their roster with the class being led by the Big East's leading scorer, Javon Freeman-Liberty. Last time out, Freeman-Liberty scored a season-high 39 points against St. John's, leading to his third Big East Player of the Week award of the season. He's averaging 21.7 points per game this season

Freeman-Liberty also had a big game last time DePaul faced Marquette, with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, it was Marquette coming out on top 87-76 in that game back on Jan. 11.

Will DePaul's seniors get one last win at home? Or will Marquette earn a season sweep of the Blue Demons? Tune in to CBS Sports Network Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET for tip-off.

