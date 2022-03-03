Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Looking to stay in the top half of the Big East standings, Marquette heads to Chicago on Wednesday and will take on DePaul on the Blue Demons' Senior Night.

Marquette begins the final week of the Big East regular season on the road, in Chicago taking on DePaul. The Golden Eagles are trying to hold onto a first-round bye in the Big East tournament, getting themselves in position with two wins in their last three games.

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Marquette vs. DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the last week and a half, Marquette has beaten Georgetown 77-66 and Butler 64-56. The Golden Eagles' only loss in that span is a one-point defeat at the hand of Creighton on the road, 83-82.

Now 10-7 in conference play, Marquette is No. 5 in the standings, with the top five teams getting byes in the first round of the tournament. Seton Hall isn't far behind though at 9-8. 

For DePaul, Wednesday will be Senior Night. The Blue Demons have five seniors on their roster with the class being led by the Big East's leading scorer, Javon Freeman-Liberty. Last time out, Freeman-Liberty scored a season-high 39 points against St. John's, leading to his third Big East Player of the Week award of the season. He's averaging 21.7 points per game this season

Freeman-Liberty also had a big game last time DePaul faced Marquette, with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, it was Marquette coming out on top 87-76 in that game back on Jan. 11. 

Will DePaul's seniors get one last win at home? Or will Marquette earn a season sweep of the Blue Demons? Tune in to CBS Sports Network Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET for tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Marquette vs. DePaul

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Wake Forest

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (2) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Maryland

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
auburn basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Jan 20
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
31 minutes ago
WYOMING WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy