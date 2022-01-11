Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) drives past DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. DePaul

  • The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Blue Demons allow (61.3).
  • The Blue Demons score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Blue Demons' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.4 points and 8 rebounds per game.
  • Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 6.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Kam Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Kolek and Kur Kuath lead Marquette on the defensive end, with Kolek leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Kuath in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
  • David Jones' stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 15.4 points and two assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
  • Freeman-Liberty averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (2.5 per game).

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Xavier

L 80-71

Away

12/21/2021

UConn

L 78-70

Home

1/1/2022

Creighton

L 75-69

Home

1/4/2022

Providence

W 88-56

Home

1/7/2022

Georgetown

W 92-64

Away

1/11/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/15/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/19/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/23/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Providence

-

Away

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Seton Hall

L 2-0

Home

12/29/2021

Butler

L 63-59

Away

1/1/2022

Providence

L 70-53

Home

1/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 89-84

Away

1/8/2022

Villanova

L 79-64

Home

1/11/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/29/2022

UConn

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

DePaul at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
