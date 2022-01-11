How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. DePaul
- The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Blue Demons allow (61.3).
- The Blue Demons score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Blue Demons' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.4 points and 8 rebounds per game.
- Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 6.9 PPG scoring average.
- Kam Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Kolek and Kur Kuath lead Marquette on the defensive end, with Kolek leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Kuath in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
- David Jones' stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 15.4 points and two assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
- Freeman-Liberty averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (2.5 per game).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Xavier
L 80-71
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
L 78-70
Home
1/1/2022
Creighton
L 75-69
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
W 88-56
Home
1/7/2022
Georgetown
W 92-64
Away
1/11/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/15/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/23/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/26/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/29/2022
Providence
-
Away
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Seton Hall
L 2-0
Home
12/29/2021
Butler
L 63-59
Away
1/1/2022
Providence
L 70-53
Home
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 89-84
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
L 79-64
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/25/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/29/2022
UConn
-
Home