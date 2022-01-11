How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) drives past DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. DePaul

The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Blue Demons allow (61.3).

The Blue Demons score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Blue Demons' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.4 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 6.9 PPG scoring average.

Kam Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Kolek and Kur Kuath lead Marquette on the defensive end, with Kolek leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Kuath in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.

David Jones' stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 15.4 points and two assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.

Freeman-Liberty averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.

DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (2.5 per game).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Xavier L 80-71 Away 12/21/2021 UConn L 78-70 Home 1/1/2022 Creighton L 75-69 Home 1/4/2022 Providence W 88-56 Home 1/7/2022 Georgetown W 92-64 Away 1/11/2022 DePaul - Home 1/15/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/19/2022 Villanova - Away 1/23/2022 Xavier - Home 1/26/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/29/2022 Providence - Away

DePaul Schedule