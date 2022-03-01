Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) will look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Marquette
- The Blue Demons put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles' 74.2 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 66.5 the Blue Demons give up.
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty posts 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- David Jones paces the Blue Demons with 14.6 points per game and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.4 assists.
- Brandon Johnson posts 10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor.
- Nick Ongenda averages 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Jalen Terry posts a team-high 3.1 assists per game. He is also posting 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis tops the Golden Eagles in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and puts up 1.8 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Darryl Morsell gets the Golden Eagles 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (5.8 per game), and puts up 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kur Kuath is posting 5.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 71.7% of his shots from the field.
- Oso Ighodaro is averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 70.8% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Marquette at DePaul
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)