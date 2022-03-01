Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) will look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Marquette

The Blue Demons put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.8).

The Golden Eagles' 74.2 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 66.5 the Blue Demons give up.

This season, the Blue Demons have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty posts 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

David Jones paces the Blue Demons with 14.6 points per game and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.4 assists.

Brandon Johnson posts 10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor.

Nick Ongenda averages 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Terry posts a team-high 3.1 assists per game. He is also posting 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Marquette Players to Watch