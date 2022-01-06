Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Marquette

  • The Hoyas put up 77 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • The Golden Eagles average just 0.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Hoyas give up (73).
  • This season, the Hoyas have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.4% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is tops on his team in both points (14.6) and rebounds (8.7) per contest, and also puts up 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Don Carey is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
  • Dante Harris paces the Hoyas at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 11.6 points.
  • Kaiden Rice is posting 13.2 points, 0.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Ryan Mutombo puts up 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.2), and delivers 1.4 assists.
  • Tyler Kolek tops the Golden Eagles in assists (6.1 per game), and produces 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Darryl Morsell is posting 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • Kur Kuath gives the Golden Eagles 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.
  • Oso Ighodaro is putting up 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 79.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Marquette at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
