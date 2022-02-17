How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) after winning five straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Georgetown

The Golden Eagles average only 3.1 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Hoyas allow (77.3).

The Hoyas put up an average of 71.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 70 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Marquette Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Eagles is Justin Lewis, who accumulates 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, dispensing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.

The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Lewis, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Kolek is Marquette's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Kur Kuath leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed sits atop the Hoyas leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Dante Harris notches more assists than any other Georgetown teammate with four per game. He also scores 10.7 points and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/26/2022 Seton Hall W 73-63 Away 1/30/2022 Providence L 65-63 Away 2/2/2022 Villanova W 83-73 Home 2/8/2022 UConn L 80-72 Away 2/12/2022 Butler L 85-79 Away 2/16/2022 Georgetown - Home 2/20/2022 Creighton - Away 2/26/2022 Butler - Home 3/2/2022 DePaul - Away 3/5/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home

Georgetown Schedule