How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) after winning five straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Georgetown
- The Golden Eagles average only 3.1 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Hoyas allow (77.3).
- The Hoyas put up an average of 71.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 70 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
Marquette Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Eagles is Justin Lewis, who accumulates 17 points and eight rebounds per game.
- Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, dispensing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.
- The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Lewis, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Kolek is Marquette's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Kur Kuath leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed sits atop the Hoyas leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Dante Harris notches more assists than any other Georgetown teammate with four per game. He also scores 10.7 points and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Kaiden Rice hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
- Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/26/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-63
Away
1/30/2022
Providence
L 65-63
Away
2/2/2022
Villanova
W 83-73
Home
2/8/2022
UConn
L 80-72
Away
2/12/2022
Butler
L 85-79
Away
2/16/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/20/2022
Creighton
-
Away
2/26/2022
Butler
-
Home
3/2/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 90-77
Home
2/6/2022
Providence
L 71-52
Home
2/9/2022
DePaul
L 82-74
Away
2/12/2022
Creighton
L 80-66
Home
2/14/2022
Creighton
L 88-77
Away
2/16/2022
Marquette
-
Away
2/19/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/24/2022
DePaul
-
Home
2/27/2022
UConn
-
Home
3/2/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
3/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
