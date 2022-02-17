Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) shoots for three points against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) after winning five straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Georgetown

  • The Golden Eagles average only 3.1 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Hoyas allow (77.3).
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 71.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 70 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Eagles is Justin Lewis, who accumulates 17 points and eight rebounds per game.
  • Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, dispensing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.
  • The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Lewis, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Kolek is Marquette's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Kur Kuath leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed sits atop the Hoyas leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Dante Harris notches more assists than any other Georgetown teammate with four per game. He also scores 10.7 points and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Kaiden Rice hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-63

Away

1/30/2022

Providence

L 65-63

Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

W 83-73

Home

2/8/2022

UConn

L 80-72

Away

2/12/2022

Butler

L 85-79

Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/20/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/26/2022

Butler

-

Home

3/2/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 90-77

Home

2/6/2022

Providence

L 71-52

Home

2/9/2022

DePaul

L 82-74

Away

2/12/2022

Creighton

L 80-66

Home

2/14/2022

Creighton

L 88-77

Away

2/16/2022

Marquette

-

Away

2/19/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/24/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/27/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/2/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

3/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Georgetown at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

