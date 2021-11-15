Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) and guard Andre Curbelo (5) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react as they walk off the court after their loss to the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) face the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Illinois

    • Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 80.5 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.
    • The Golden Eagles scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 1.1 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Ayo Dosunmu scored 19.4 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
    • Kofi Cockburn grabbed an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.
    • Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Frazier averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia grabbed an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game last season.
    • Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carton averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Theo John compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jackson State

    W 71-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 92-53

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 88-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Illinois at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
