How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) face the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Illinois
- Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 80.5 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- The Golden Eagles scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 1.1 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Ayo Dosunmu scored 19.4 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
- Kofi Cockburn grabbed an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.
- Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Frazier averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Cockburn collected 1.3 blocks per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia grabbed an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game last season.
- Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carton averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Theo John compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jackson State
W 71-47
Home
11/12/2021
Arkansas State
W 92-53
Home
11/15/2021
Marquette
-
Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
-
Away
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 88-77
Home
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
W 75-70
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Illinois at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
