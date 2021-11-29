Marquette vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) play the Jackson State Tigers (1-5) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Jackson State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Jackson State

    • The Golden Eagles score 74.9 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 73.0 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers score an average of 59.2 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tigers have shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 17.3 points and pulls down 8.1 boards per game.
    • Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, dispensing 5.1 assists per game while scoring 8.6 PPG.
    • The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Darryl Morsell, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
    • The Marquette steals leader is Lewis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Jackson State Players to Watch

    • The Tigers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayveous McKinnis with 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
    • Jonas James notches more assists than any other Jackson State player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 5.7 points and pulls down 1.8 rebounds per game.
    • Ken Evans makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
    • McKinnis' steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (2.5 blocks per game) pace Jackson State on defense.

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 78-72

    Away

    11/19/2021

    West Virginia

    W 82-71

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 70-54

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 80-66

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Jackson State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 70-68

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Cal Baptist

    L 77-64

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Marshall

    L 80-66

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Indiana

    L 70-35

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana

    W 75-70

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    SFA

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Jackson State at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
