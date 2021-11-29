Marquette vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) play the Jackson State Tigers (1-5) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Jackson State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Jackson State
- The Golden Eagles score 74.9 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 73.0 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers score an average of 59.2 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tigers have shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
Marquette Players to Watch
- The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 17.3 points and pulls down 8.1 boards per game.
- Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, dispensing 5.1 assists per game while scoring 8.6 PPG.
- The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Darryl Morsell, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- The Marquette steals leader is Lewis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- The Tigers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayveous McKinnis with 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Jonas James notches more assists than any other Jackson State player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 5.7 points and pulls down 1.8 rebounds per game.
- Ken Evans makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- McKinnis' steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (2.5 blocks per game) pace Jackson State on defense.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Illinois
W 67-66
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
W 78-72
Away
11/19/2021
West Virginia
W 82-71
Away
11/21/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 70-54
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
W 80-66
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
-
Home
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 70-68
Away
11/16/2021
Cal Baptist
L 77-64
Away
11/21/2021
Marshall
L 80-66
Away
11/23/2021
Indiana
L 70-35
Away
11/27/2021
Louisiana
W 75-70
Away
11/30/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/4/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
12/12/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/14/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
12/16/2021
Drake
-
Away
12/21/2021
SFA
-
Away
