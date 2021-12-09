How to Watch Marquette at Kansas State

Kansas State looks for its fourth straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Marquette.

Marquette goes on the road for its second straight game trying to get back in the win column after it lost to in-state rival Wisconsin 89-76 on Saturday.

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss was just the second of the year for the Golden Eagles and snapped a two-game winning streak. It also dropped their overall record to 7-2 on the season.

Despite the loss, it has still been a good start for Marquette and one it hopes can continue during Big East play.

First, the Golden Eagles will try and get a big road win against a Kansas State team that has won three straight. Kansas State was not a good team last year, but it has surprised many with its 5-2 start to this season.

The Wildcats did stumble in back-to-back games against Cincinnati and Illinois, but have responded with three straight wins. Last time out they picked up a huge win against a hot Wichita State team 65-59.

