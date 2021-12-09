How to Watch Marquette at Kansas State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marquette goes on the road for its second straight game trying to get back in the win column after it lost to in-state rival Wisconsin 89-76 on Saturday.
How to Watch Marquette at Kansas State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the Marquette at Kansas State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The loss was just the second of the year for the Golden Eagles and snapped a two-game winning streak. It also dropped their overall record to 7-2 on the season.
Despite the loss, it has still been a good start for Marquette and one it hopes can continue during Big East play.
First, the Golden Eagles will try and get a big road win against a Kansas State team that has won three straight. Kansas State was not a good team last year, but it has surprised many with its 5-2 start to this season.
The Wildcats did stumble in back-to-back games against Cincinnati and Illinois, but have responded with three straight wins. Last time out they picked up a huge win against a hot Wichita State team 65-59.
Regional restrictions may apply.