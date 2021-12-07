Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Marquette
- The Wildcats average 70.6 points per game, equal to what the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles' 75.9 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Markquis Nowell is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.1), and also posts 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Smith puts up a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor.
- Nijel Pack leads his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (2.5) per game, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Selton Miguel is putting up 8 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Kaosi Ezeagu averages 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.9 points per game) and rebounder (7.6), and contributes 1.1 assists.
- Darryl Morsell gives the Golden Eagles 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kur Kuath is posting 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 70.6% of his shots from the field.
- Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
