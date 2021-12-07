Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Marquette

The Wildcats average 70.6 points per game, equal to what the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles' 75.9 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Kansas State Players to Watch

Markquis Nowell is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.1), and also posts 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mark Smith puts up a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor.

Nijel Pack leads his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (2.5) per game, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Selton Miguel is putting up 8 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Kaosi Ezeagu averages 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Marquette Players to Watch