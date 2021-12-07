Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette

    Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Marquette

    • The Wildcats average 70.6 points per game, equal to what the Golden Eagles give up.
    • The Golden Eagles' 75.9 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Markquis Nowell is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.1), and also posts 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Mark Smith puts up a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor.
    • Nijel Pack leads his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (2.5) per game, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Selton Miguel is putting up 8 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Kaosi Ezeagu averages 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.9 points per game) and rebounder (7.6), and contributes 1.1 assists.
    • Darryl Morsell gives the Golden Eagles 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kur Kuath is posting 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 70.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Marquette at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
