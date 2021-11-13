Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. New Hampshire

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. New Hampshire

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Golden Eagles scored were only 3.1 more points than the Wildcats allowed (66.6).
    • The Wildcats put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.
    • Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
    • The Wildcats shot 40.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents shot last season.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
    • Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Nick Guadarrama averaged 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo notched 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Martinez knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Martinez compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 88-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    New Hampshire Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Joseph's (ME)

    W 98-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    New Hampshire at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

