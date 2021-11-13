Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. New Hampshire
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Golden Eagles scored were only 3.1 more points than the Wildcats allowed (66.6).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
- The Wildcats shot 40.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents shot last season.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Nick Guadarrama averaged 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo notched 3.3 assists per contest.
- Martinez knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Martinez compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 88-77
Home
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
New Hampshire Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Joseph's (ME)
W 98-53
Home
11/12/2021
Marquette
-
Away
11/18/2021
Providence
-
Away
11/23/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Home
11/27/2021
Holy Cross
-
Away
12/4/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bryant
-
Away
