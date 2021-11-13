Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. New Hampshire

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Golden Eagles scored were only 3.1 more points than the Wildcats allowed (66.6).

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.

The Wildcats shot 40.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Marquette Players to Watch

D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.

Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.

Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Nick Guadarrama averaged 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo notched 3.3 assists per contest.

Martinez knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Martinez compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 SIU-Edwardsville W 88-77 Home 11/12/2021 New Hampshire - Home 11/15/2021 Illinois - Home 11/18/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/27/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/30/2021 Jackson State - Home 12/4/2021 Wisconsin - Away

New Hampshire Schedule