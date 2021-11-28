Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

The Golden Eagles score just 4.8 more points per game (74.0) than the Huskies give up (69.2).

The Huskies' 55.0 points per game are 16.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles allow.

The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies' 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Marquette Players to Watch

The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 17.7 points and grabs 8.5 rebounds per game.

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.

Darryl Morsell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Marquette steals leader is Lewis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Trendon Hankerson puts up 11.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Huskies.

The Northern Illinois leaders in rebounding and assists are Anthony Crump with 4.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Kaleb Thornton with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).

Hankerson is the most prolific from deep for the Huskies, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Northern Illinois' leader in steals is Hankerson with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chinedu Kingsley Okanu with 1.4 per game.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 New Hampshire W 75-70 Home 11/15/2021 Illinois W 67-66 Home 11/18/2021 Ole Miss W 78-72 Away 11/19/2021 West Virginia W 82-71 Away 11/21/2021 Saint Bonaventure L 70-54 Home 11/27/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/30/2021 Jackson State - Home 12/4/2021 Wisconsin - Away 12/8/2021 Kansas State - Away 12/11/2021 UCLA - Home 12/18/2021 Xavier - Away

Northern Illinois Schedule