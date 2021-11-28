Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

    • The Golden Eagles score just 4.8 more points per game (74.0) than the Huskies give up (69.2).
    • The Huskies' 55.0 points per game are 16.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles allow.
    • The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies' 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 17.7 points and grabs 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
    • Darryl Morsell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The Marquette steals leader is Lewis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Trendon Hankerson puts up 11.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Huskies.
    • The Northern Illinois leaders in rebounding and assists are Anthony Crump with 4.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Kaleb Thornton with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).
    • Hankerson is the most prolific from deep for the Huskies, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Northern Illinois' leader in steals is Hankerson with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chinedu Kingsley Okanu with 1.4 per game.

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 78-72

    Away

    11/19/2021

    West Virginia

    W 82-71

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 70-54

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    Northern Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Washington

    W 71-64

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Indiana

    L 85-49

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Missouri

    L 54-37

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Boston University

    L 76-58

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Little Rock

    L 67-60

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
