How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois
- The Golden Eagles score just 4.8 more points per game (74.0) than the Huskies give up (69.2).
- The Huskies' 55.0 points per game are 16.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles allow.
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies' 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
Marquette Players to Watch
- The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 17.7 points and grabs 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
- Darryl Morsell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Marquette steals leader is Lewis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Trendon Hankerson puts up 11.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Huskies.
- The Northern Illinois leaders in rebounding and assists are Anthony Crump with 4.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Kaleb Thornton with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).
- Hankerson is the most prolific from deep for the Huskies, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Northern Illinois' leader in steals is Hankerson with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chinedu Kingsley Okanu with 1.4 per game.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
W 75-70
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
W 67-66
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
W 78-72
Away
11/19/2021
West Virginia
W 82-71
Away
11/21/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 70-54
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Washington
W 71-64
Away
11/12/2021
Indiana
L 85-49
Away
11/18/2021
Missouri
L 54-37
Away
11/21/2021
Boston University
L 76-58
Away
11/22/2021
Little Rock
L 67-60
Away
11/27/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/1/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/4/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/13/2021
Chicago State
-
Away
12/19/2021
UIC
-
Away
12/22/2021
Indiana State
-
Home